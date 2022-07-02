Sergio Garcia launches into profanity-laced rant after learning of DP World Tour ban: ‘you’re all f—ed’

website maker

Sergio Garcia, one of the golfers to threaten legal action over the DP World Tour’s suspensions of LIV Golf participants, got into a heated rant during the BMW International Open last week after learning of the tour’s actions, according to a report.

A player competing in the tournament last week told The Daily Telegraph that Garcia “flew off the handle” after learning in the locker room that the European tour had handed out $120,000 fines to those players competing in LIV Golf events without releases and banned those players from playing in the Scottish Open next week.

“The news [of the ban] came out during last week’s BMW International [in Munich],” the anonymous player told the outlet. “Sergio flew off the handle, shouting ‘this tour is s—, you’re all f—ed, should have taken the Saudi money.’ (Scottish golfer) Bob MacIntyre was there and was disgusted.

“Sergio’s reputation had taken quite a hammering anyway before this, but this has sealed it for many of us,” the player continued. “The rant in America the other month was one thing, but this is his home tour, where he started, and he shouldn’t forget that. Fair enough, he’s taken the money. But he doesn’t have to rub other players’ noses in it.”

During the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship in May, Garcia flew into another rant after being penalized for taking too long to locate his ball on the 10th hole.

“I can’t wait to leave this tour,” he said, according to multiple reports. “Can’t wait to get outta here. A couple more weeks, and I won’t have to deal with you anymore.”

The comments came before Garcia officially joined LIV Golf.

Garcia is among 16 players from the European circuit who sent a letter to the DP World Tour threatening legal action over the tour’s recent decision to ban and fine players joining the Saudi-backed golf league.

The letter, obtained by The Daily Telegraph, stated, “Instead of spending our time, energy, financial resources and focus on appeals, injunctions and lawsuits, we would implore you, the custodians of the DP World Tour, to reconsider your recent penalties and sanctions and instead focus our energies on forging a path forward that is better for the DP World Tour members and the game of golf.”

But European tour CEO Keith Pelley fired back on Friday, saying those players were well aware of the consequences and went as far as pointing out that several of the players who signed onto the letter have not shown a real interest in the tour for several years.

“I wish many of them had been as keen to play on our tour then as they seem to be now, based on the fact they have either resigned their membership of the PGA Tour or, if they are still in membership, have been suspended indefinitely,” Pelley said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.