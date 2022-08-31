Serena Williams upsets No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, advances to next round of US Open

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Serena Williams farewell tour at the US Open did not end on Wednesday night, as she pulled off a major upset on No. 2-ranked Anett Kontaveit at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams won the third and final set, 6-2, after Kontaveit won forcefully in the second set, 6-2. Williams took a walk off the court after looking a bit gassed to regroup, and that appeared to be what she needed.

Williams came out firing in the third set, getting the first two games to go in her favor. After Kontaveit took the third game on a break point, Williams returned the favor and then won the fifth game, giving herself a commanding 4-1 lead.

The match began with both players going back and forth, trading games as the server until Williams finally notched a break point to make it 5-4 with the chance to win the first set.

However, Kontaveit would immediately break Williams’ next service to make it 5-5. The set would eventually land in a tiebreaker, 7-6, with Williams coming out victorious on an ace.

Williams now heads to the next round against the winner of Evgeniya Rodina and Ajla Tomljanovic, which will take place on Sept. 2.