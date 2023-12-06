Serena Williams tries odd remedy to treat burn — breast milk

Serena Williams had the competitive edge against opponents in the prime of her career and has 23 Grand Slam Championships to show for it.

In her retirement, Williams has to gain an edge on the mundane tasks of everyday life. She revealed to her TikTok followers in a recent clip that she found a life hack to heal her sunburn – breast milk. Williams, a mother of two now, took a shot at putting breast milk on her burns and claims it helped.

“So, I completely got burnt under my eye … don’t ask,” she started. “I have sensitive skin. I was in the sun. Long story. Anyway, I’m trying some breast milk. It works for my kid. They say put breast milk on everything and I have a lot of extra so I’m going to try it for a week or so under my eye and see how it goes.

“I mean it already feels better,” she said after putting some under her eye.

Williams posted the video on Saturday to her more than 1.6 million followers on the social media site. Fans of hers commented on the clip and advised her to use castor oil too.

The jury is still out on whether breast milk could properly treat skin conditions, like burns, cracked nipples or even diaper rash, according to USA Today.

“There are a number of dangers associated with using breast milk instead of seeking evidence-based care from a board-certified dermatologist,” Dr. Shari Lipner, an associate professor of clinical dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College, told the outlet in 2021. “For example, when eczema is severe, the skin may become secondarily infected, requiring antibiotic treatment.”

Connecticut Children’s Medical Center neonatologist and pediatric researcher Dr. Adam Matson added that people should seek medical attention first before applying breast milk to their skin.