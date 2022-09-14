Serena Williams teases tennis comeback after recent retirement: ‘Tom Brady started a really cool trend’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Serena Williams ended her decorated career with a third-round exit at the U.S. Open. Just weeks later, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is teasing fans about a potential comeback.

During an appearance on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, Williams spoke about her recent decision to “evolve” from tennis after the U.S. Open, but she seemed to suggest fans may not have seen the last of her.

“I mean, you never know. I’ve just been saying that I think that Tom Brady started a really cool trend,” Williams said with a laugh. “And the way he did. Huge.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement in February, citing his commitment to his family. Six weeks later, he was back.

Williams said that while she doesn’t know what the future holds for her, she wants to remain involved in the sport of tennis.

“Yeah, you know, I do. I feel like tennis has given me so much, and I feel like there’s no way I don’t want to be involved in tennis somehow in the future. I don’t know what that involvement is yet, but I do know that I love the sport so much. I love the game. I love everything about it,” Williams said.

“It’s been such a light in my life, and I definitely want to keep some sort of – something involved in that.”

Williams, who turns 41 Sept. 26, ended her career in Flushing Meadows earlier this month after falling in three sets to Alja Tomljanovic, but the moment is something she’ll never forget.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more and it was — I’ll never forget those moments, you know, it was pretty awesome.”