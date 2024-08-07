Serena Williams denial at swanky Paris restaurant was ‘absolutely nothing personal,’ staffer says

A staffer worker at the Paris restaurant that alleged “denied access” to Serena Williams said one of her colleague’s didn’t “recognize” the American tennis legend.

Williams created a firestorm of controversy when she wrote on X that she had been unable to get into The Peninsula Paris’ restaurant.

“Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first,” Williams wrote on X.

Maxime Mannevy, a worker at The Peninsula’s rooftop restaurant, told Variety that Williams was with another woman and a stroller and appeared “unrecognizable.” Mannevy said she wasn’t working when the tennis great came to the restaurant.

“When she came there were only two tables available, and they had been reserved by clients of the hotel,” Mannevy told the outlet. “My colleague didn’t recognize her and feels terrible, but he told her what he would have told any other client, which is to wait downstairs in the bar for a table to become available. That was absolutely nothing personal.”

The Paris Peninsula responded to Williams’ critique on X.

“Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight,” the hotel wrote on X. “Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.

“We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again.”

Williams was in Paris to take in the Olympics.

