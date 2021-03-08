Serena Williams backs Meghan Markle, jabs media after Oprah Winfrey interview

Serena Williams expressed her support for Meghan Markle as the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, revealed a multitude of turmoil in the royal family.

Among the revelations, the Duchess claimed there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” referring to her and Harry’s son, Archie. Markle also made the startling revelation she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” during her earlier days as a royal.

Williams, who has been friends with the Duchess for several years, praised Markle in a statement released on social media. The tennis superstar also took shots at institutions and the media.

“Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced,” Williams said.

“I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences and systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal.

“I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect.

“Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirt is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law.”

Markle and Harry made the revelations in an interview with Oprah Winfrey dubbed “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.”