Serena and Venus Williams accept wild card entry for US Open doubles tournament

It seems like Serena Williams is taking it all in.

Williams announced her intention to retire after this season, with the US Open widely expected to be her final event.

So she’ll play one more time with her sister.

The US Open announced that the Williams sisters have accepted a wild card entry into the doubles tournament of the US Open in Flushing Meadows.

It will be the first time the sisters have teamed up since the 2018 French Open. The two have won 14 doubles titles – the second most in women’s doubles history – but not since 2016 at Wimbledon.

They’ve won twice in Flushing Meadows together (1999 and 2009), and won three Olympic gold medals together (2000, 2008, 2012). They have never lost a doubles grand slam final.

Serena will begin her quest for a 24th grand slam on Monday night against Danka Kovinic, which would tie Margaret Court for the most ever. Venus could win her eighth, and her first-round match is Tuesday afternoon against Alison Van Uytvanck.

Serena has won six US Opens, and has made 10 finals. Venus is 2-1 in US Open finals, going 1-1 against her younger sister.

The doubles tournament will begin on Wednesday.