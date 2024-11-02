Sen. Tommy Tuberville takes aim at ‘coach’ Tim Walz over sports terminology

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., took a jab at Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz on social media Friday, calling out the Minnesota governor for his unusual sports terminology.

Tuberville, who before pursuing his career in politics was the head coach at Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati and was the 2004 Coach of the Year, criticized a post Walz made on X.

“Huddle up, team. It’s the final quarter,” the post read. “We’ve got the ball and we’re driving down field. And boy, do we have the team to win this.”

He added, “Let’s make it happen” with a link to a voting registration website.

Tuberville responded to the post, seemingly taking issue with Walz’s use of the phrase “final quarter.”

“We call it the 4th Quarter, ‘Coach.’”

Walz’s coaching background, a point of contention for Republicans, dates back to his time as a faculty member at Mankato West High School from 1996-2006. During that time, he served as the Scarlets’ linebackers coach and defensive coordinator until 2002. Under head coach Rick Sutton, the school won its first state championship in 1999.

Tuberville has previously been critical of Walz after the governor was reportedly quoted saying at a Boston fundraiser in August that “one of my roles in this now is to be the anti-Tommy Tuberville, to show that football coaches are not the dumbest people.”

Speaking to Fox News Digital at the time, Tuberville fired back.

“I think he’s trying to make himself look good. Kind of comparing himself to a coach, which he was only an assistant coach in high school. And if he had been any good, he would’ve been a head coach, to be honest with you,” Tuberville said.

“I don’t know what he’s trying to do. He’s kind of conned his way up the totem pole, I guess. He’s second in line to being the President of the United States if they were to happen to win, which I don’t think that’s going to happen, but . . . if you just look at everything he’s done, it doesn’t coincide with being a coach.”

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

