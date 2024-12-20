Security guards tackle two women to the ground during Knicks-Timberwolves game after they ran onto court

Two NBA fans did their part to boost the league’s declining ratings.

During the New York Knicks’ blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday night, two women were tackled to the ground by security after they ran onto the court.

The bizarre incident happened with just under three minutes remaining in the second quarter and was captured by the TNT broadcast.

Video shows the women running down from the stands.

One is captured before barely stepping foot on the court, while the other made it to the middle of the court before being taken down. The latter was carried off the court by several security guards.

One image shared on social media showed Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped 32 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in his return to Minnesota, staring one of the women down as he stood over her.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the women to storm the court, but the incident happened as the league deals with declining viewer ratings.

Ratings for NBA games on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV were down 25% through Saturday, according to Sports Media Watch.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla even recently admitted he would “rather watch something else” when asked about the ratings decline.

Mazzulla played his part in Thursday night’s entertainment when, in Chicago, he launched into an angry tirade directed at referees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.