SEC fines Tennessee $100,000 for fans’ celebration following victory over Alabama

The University of Tennessee was fined $100,000 on Sunday as a result of football fans storming the field and tearing down the goalposts after the team upset Alabama at Neyland Stadium.

The SEC’s discipline comes from a violation of conference policy, which states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times.

“For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

The SEC determined it was Tennessee’s second violation of this policy. The first came after a basketball game against Florida in 2006.

Fans tore down the goalposts after the Volunteers upset Alabama on Saturday night, 52-49. The fans paraded the goalposts through Knoxville before they dumped them into the river. The school sent a tweet on Sunday asking for help in raising money for the new uprights.

“Y’all remember how we tore the goalposts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River? Yeah that was awesome,” the school’s tweet read.

“Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week’s game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y’all help us out?”

The school has since raised more than $78,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.