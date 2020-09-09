Seattle Seahawks: What to know about the team's 2020 season

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson put up incredible numbers in 2019 earning him a Second-Team All-Pro selection but it didn’t come together for the Seahawks as they missed out on another NFC Championship game after falling to the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson, 31, completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,110 yards and finished with 31 touchdown passes with a career-low of just five interceptions. He led the Seahawks to an impressive start, winning five of the first six games.

Seattle would go on to have a five-game winning streak but a number of injuries saw the team struggle in its final weeks, losing three of the final four games before eventually being eliminated by the Packers.

Seattle’s offseason began with an overhaul both the offense and defense in the draft.

One glaring hole impacting play has been the lack of protection which could be solved with the addition of veteran Brandon Shell and rookie Damien Lewis.

The Seahawks also beefed up the offense drafting tight ends Stephen Sullivan and Colby Parkinson and wide receiver Freddie Swain.

General Manager John Schneider also opted to draft two defensive ends and former Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

NEW ADDITION HIGHLIGHT: JAMAL ADAMS

The drama involving star safety Jamal Adams captivated headlines for most of the offseason.

The two-time Pro Bowler had been public about his dissatisfaction with the New York Jets regarding his rookie contract and took it one step further when he blasted head coach Adam Gase in an interview in late July.

Adams had made it clear that he wanted to be traded and shortly after his interview with the New York Daily News, his wish was granted.

The Seahawks traded two first-round picks in 2021 and 2022, a 2021 third-round pick, and safety Bradley McDougald for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

While there has been no word on an extension, it seems more than likely that head coach Pete Carroll intends to keep Adams around.

“He’s really sharp, he’s really competitive in that he really cares in that he wants to know all the details, he wants to be corrected, he wants to be helped, he wants to be taught, coached and all that,” Carroll said last month. “He’s got a unique focus that some great players we’ve had really demonstrated. I just know he’s the real deal.”

The 24-year-old former LSU star was drafted sixth overall by the Jets in 2017. He quickly established himself as a fan favorite and one of the best players at his position, being selected for the last two Pro Bowls and making the All-Pro squad last year.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Offense: Russell Wilson (QB), Chris Carson (RB), Tyler Lockett (WR), DK Metcalf (WR), Phillip Dorsett II (WR), Greg Olsen (TE), Duane Brown (LT), Mike Iupati (LG), Ethan Pocic (C), Damien Lewis (RG), Brandon Shell (RT)

Defense: L.J. Collier (DE), Poona Ford (DT), Jarran Reed (DT), Benson Mayowa (DE), K.J. Wright (LB), Bobby Wagner (LB), Bruce Irvin (LB), Shaquill Griffin (CB), Jamal Adams (S), Quandre Diggs (S), Tre Flowers (CB)

Special Teams: Jason Myers (PK), Michael Dickson (P)

2020 SEAHAWKS SCHEDULE (all times Eastern)

Week 1: @ Falcons (9/13, 1 p.m.)

Week 2: Patriots (9/20, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 3: Cowboys (9/27, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 4: @ Dolphins (10/4, 1 p.m.)

Week 5: Vikings (10/11, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: @ Cardinals (10/11, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 8: 49ers (11/01, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 9: @ Bills (11/8, 1 p.m.)

Week 10: @ Rams (11/15, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 11: Cardinals (11/19, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 12: @ Eagles (11/30, 8:15 p.m.)

Week 13: Giants (12/06, 4:05 p.m.)

Week 14: Jets (12/13, 4:05 p.m.)

Week 15: @ Washington (12/20, 1 p.m.)

Week 16: Rams (12/27, 4:05 p.m.)

Week 17: @ 49ers (1/03, 4:25 p.m.)

ODDS

To win the Super Bowl: +1200

