Seattle Seahawks: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Seattle Seahawks made eight selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Seattle had some curious selections during the draft, opting to choose Jordyn Brooks with their first-round choice.

The Seahawks also made an interesting choice at tight end in the fourth round.

Here are who the Seahawks chose during the draft.

ROUND 1, PICK 27: JORDYN BROOKS, LB

The Seahawks selected Jordyn Brooks, the former Texas Tech linebacker, with the No. 27 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. At 6-foot, 240 pounds, Brooks has arms and hands measuring 32 7/8 and 9 1/8 inches respectively. At the NFL Combine, he recorded a 4.54 40-yard dash time.

ROUND 2, PICK 48: DARRELL TAYLOR, DE

The Seahawks selected defensive end Darrell Taylor with the No. 48 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Seahawks traded with the New York Jets to get this pick. In his senior season at Tennessee, Davidson had 46 tackles and 8 1/2 sacks in 13 games.

ROUND 3, PICK 69: DAMIEN LEWIS, G

The Seahawks selected offensive lineman Damien Lewis with the No. 69 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Seahawks bolster up their front with another LSU player. He was named to the Second Team All-SEC and was instrumental in LSU’s national title run.

ROUND 4, PICK 133: COLBY PARKINSON, TE

The Seahawks selected tight end Colby Parkinson with the No. 133 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Parkinson was a star tight end at Stanford. In his final year with the Cardinal, he had 49 catches for 589 yards and a touchdown.

ROUND 4, PICK 144: DEEJAY DALLAS, RB

The Seahawks selected running back DeeJay Dallas with the No. 144 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Dallas had 693 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games during his final season at Miami.

ROUND 5, PICK 148: ALTON ROBINSON, DE

The Seahawks selected defensive lineman Alton Robinson with the No. 148 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 12 games in 2019 at Syracuse, he recorded 46tackles and four sacks.

ROUND 6, PICK 214: FREDDIE SWAIN, WR

The Seahawks selected wide receiver Freddie Swain with the No. 214 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Swain played in 12 games for Florida in 2019. He had 38 catches for 517 yards and seven touchdowns.

ROUND 7, PICK 251: STEPHEN SULLIVAN, TE

The Seahawks selected tight end Stephen Sullivan with the No. 251 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Sullivan played in six games for LSU in 2019. He had 12 catches for 130 yards.

