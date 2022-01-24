website maker

Sean Payton’s future in New Orleans is unknown, according to Saints owner Gayle Benson.

On Monday, Benson addressed the rumors that Payton could potentially leave the team later this offseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We don’t know. You know, who knows? We’ll find out soon enough, I guess,” Benson said. “I don’t think any of us know. But he’ll let us know soon enough.”

While responding to the question, Benson was laughing, and it could have been interpreted in a few different ways. On Sunday morning, the NFL Network reported that Payton’s future with the organization is up in the air, and he’s been on vacation since the 2021 season.

ANTONIO BROWN SAYS HE WOULD LIKE TO PLAY WITH THIS QUARTERBACK NEXT

“Sources say that Payton, who has three years left on his contract, has not committed to returning to coach for another season in New Orleans. He has not yet informed the organization for whom he’s coached since 2006 that he will definitely return,” NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said.

Payton reportedly went on vacation and went “dark on several people close to him.” If he were to leave New Orleans, it would be a “mini-retirement to recharge for a year” and he would likely come back next year with another organization.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since 2006, Payton has accumulated a 152-89 record (.631 winning percentage), to go along with a 9-8 postseason record and a Super Bowl XLIV victory.

Payton, who reportedly makes $15 million per year, is among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.