Sean Payton reveals if he’s planning an NFL return

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Payton might already have the itch to coach again.

The legendary New Orleans Saints coach parted ways with the team after last season, but nobody expects his retirement to be permanent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

You know who else doesn’t expect Payton’s retirement to be permanent? Sean Payton.

“Ultimately, do I think I’ll get back in? Sure. There’s no way to predict who that club might be. Usually, there are about six openings every year. If there’s a right fit somewhere, that ultimately will depend on several factors,” Payton explained to USA Today when talking about his future plans and a potential return to coaching.

There’s already some potential landing spots being talked about for Payton when he does return. The Dolphins, Cowboys and Chargers have all been floated.

DOLPHINS’ TEDDY BRIDGEWATER RIPS NFL PLAYERS WHO PRETEND TO BE ‘GANGSTA’

The Cowboys have the biggest brand, but Justin Herbert’s ceiling has to make any coach interested.

What we all know for sure is that Payton isn’t done. Guys like him don’t just hang it up with gas left in the tank. They’re winners and they want to compete.

There’s no question Payton still has gas in the tank, and that means a return is almost certainly inevitable. Where will it be? Well, that’s a different question.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for a return happening, I’d suggest you count on it!