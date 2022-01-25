Sean Payton already top target for ‘lucrative’ television gig

Now that Sean Payton’s coaching career with the New Orleans Saints is reportedly over, what might he do next?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That will certainly be a question that Payton will answer (or perhaps avoid) at his 4 p.m. EST press conference, but we may already have an idea.

Or at least someone already has ideas for Payton. Not surprisingly, that would be none other than a television network, per Luke Johnson of NOLA.com, as former coaches often make the best NFL analysts.

“It is not yet clear what the future has in store for the 58-year-old Payton, though he has been rumored to be a top target for a lucrative on-screen position with one of the major broadcasting networks,” Johnson wrote.

While the report didn’t specify which network this may be, again, it’s not a surprise and it’s not likely to be just one. And if Payton is just taking a break from coaching, well, it is a widespread belief among those in the profession that there’s no better place to stay relevant than on TV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Basically, being in the ears and in front of the eyes who hire coaches never hurts. That’s especially true when someone is paying you a lot of money to just talk about football on TV.