Sean McVay wants ‘great teammate’ Odell Beckham Jr back with Rams

Largely because of a torn ACL suffered in the Rams’ Super Bowl win, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned.

If it were up to Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay, that wouldn’t be the case and OBJ would again be wearing a Rams uniform. McVay said as much during a Thursday appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, telling the show’s host: “Oh, of course. I really want Odell back on our team. He’s a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship.”

Beckham joined the Rams last November and became an immediate contributor. In seven regular season games he found the end zone five times. He added another two touchdowns during LA’s post season run.

Throughout the offseason Beckham’s been linked to several teams, including the Saints, Packers, Browns (yes, seriously) and Rams, amongst others. Despite still recovering from his injury, Beckham appears to be waiting to sign until he receives an offer that’s richer than what’s currently on the table.

“They kno whwre (sic) I wanna be just can’t play for free,” Beckham tweeted last week, in response to a comment that had him poised to sign back with LA.

Though McVay doesn’t handle the Rams’ financials, he seems like a guy who’d be willing to assist the defending champs in finding some extra cash to fatten OBJ’s wallet. “I thought he brought a great spark to our team,” McVay told Rich Eisen. “I thought he played really well. He’s a great teammate.”

Beckham Jr. will likely be sidelined until late November or early December as he continues to rehab from his second torn ACL in 18 months. His ongoing recovery provides additional time and opportunity for McVay and the Rams to find a way to bring OBJ back to LA.

“Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here,” McVay added. “That’s the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams.”

That would certainly qualify as a Hollywood ending for one of the NFL’s biggest stars.