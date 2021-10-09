Seahawks’ Russell Wilson undergoes surgery, expected to miss 4-8 weeks: report

The Seattle Seahawks will be without veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for at least four weeks following surgery to repair his finger that was injured during Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks released a statement from renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steven Shin, who performed the surgery on Friday.

“Russell Wilson injured his right middle finger during last night’s game versus the Rams. He sustained two injuries to the finger: an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint,” the statement read.

“Based on what I saw today, I am fully confident Russell will return to the NFL this season and play at the same world-class level that fans have come to expect of one of the game’s very best quarterbacks.”

Wilson injured his finger during Thursday night’s 26-17 loss to the Rams when his hand hit the arm of defensive tackle Aaron Donald on the follow-through of a pass attempt. He attempted to play one more series before being replaced by Geno Smith in the fourth quarter.

While the Seahawks said there was “no specific timeline” for Wilson’s return, sources told ESPN the vet could miss anywhere between four to eight weeks.

“This is Russ at his finest in terms of competitiveness,” coach Pete Carroll said Friday. “I mean he’s doing everything possible to be ready to take advantage of whatever is available to him.”

Wilson’s absence comes as the Seahawks sink to the bottom of the NFC West with a 2-3 record. Smith takes over after a promising fourth-quarter debut.

“Geno has been practicing with us for this time, waiting for his opportunity to be called upon,” Carroll said. “The patience that he has shown to stay with us, and his relationship with Russ and the coaches is impeccable.”

Wilson has the longest active starting streak among NFL quarterbacks. He’s started 149 straight regular-season games and 16 consecutive playoff games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.