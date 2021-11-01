Seahawks’ Russell Wilson hints at return: ‘No more pin. Time to Win’

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is ready to start slinging the pill again.

Wilson suffered an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand back in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, and he needed to undergo surgery to repair the issue.

However, the team’s franchise quarterback announced on Monday that he had the pin removed from his finger and is ready to get back on the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“No more pin. Time to Win,” Wilson wrote.

EX-NFL MVP ADRIAN PETERSON SAYS HE’S JOINING TITANS FOLLOWING DERRICK HENRY INJURY

The Seahawks rolled to an impressive 31-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Backup quarterback Geno Smith completed 20 of 24 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Tyler Lockett hauled in 12 receptions for 142 yards.

Seattle will be on a bye next week, but when the Seahawks (3-5) return to action in Week 10, they will travel to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a must-win game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In five games played this season, Wilson has 1,196 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and only one interception. There’s still a lot of football left, and the wild-card spots in the NFC are wide open, which means if the Seahawks get on a run behind Wilson, they can sneak into the playoffs.