Seahawks' Russell Wilson draws more interest from NFL teams in potential blockbuster trade: report

Could the Seattle Seahawks really be on the verge of trading away Russell Wilson?

NFL Network reported on Thursday that more teams around the league have inquired about Wilson, but the Seahawks have shown no inclination to trade away their star quarterback.

Earlier this week, Wilson aired out some dirty laundry during a video conference with reporters on Tuesday when he complained about the lack of protection on the field.

“I love playing for the [Seahawks], I’ve loved it for years and lay it on the line every game and I’m dedicated to that,” Wilson told reporters. “The reality is that I think it’s frustrating being there and watching the game and sitting there. Part of it, like any player, you never want to get hit, that’s the reality of playing this position, ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. At the same time, it’s part of the job.”

He continued: “I’ve definitely been hit — I’ve been sacked almost 400 times. We got to get better.”

Wilson was asked if his frustration was with the franchise, to which he replied: “I’m frustrated with getting hit too much.”

Wilson has been sacked at least 40 times in each of his last eight seasons.

Wilson also made an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” and he said that he hopes to have a more “involved” role going forward, confirming that Seattle has “definitely” gotten calls from other teams seeing if he’s available for trade.

“I want to be involved. At the end of the day, it’s your legacy, your team’s legacy… It helps to be involved more. That dialogue should happen more often.”

Dan Patrick, the host of “The Dan Patrick Show”, cited sources saying that the Seahawks are not happy with Wilson sharing his frustrations with the organization in a public manner.

“A source told me that the Seahawks management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media,” Patrick said. “You wonder if they’re going to be able to coexist … the current situation is unsustainable. That’s what I was told.”

Wilson, who threw for 4,212 passing yards and 40 touchdowns during the regular season, led the Seahawks to a 12-4 record and a first-place finish in the always-competitive NFC West.

However, in their wild-card round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson only completed 11 of 27 passes for 174 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Seattle’s disappointing 30-20 loss to its rival.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.