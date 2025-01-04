Seahawks prank rookie Byron Murphy II with outrageous dinner bill

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II was the latest victim of the infamous and expensive annual rookie dinner – only his teammates decided to also throw in a little prank.

Every year, NFL veterans are treated to a dinner where they typically order high-priced items on the menu, and the team’s respective rookie will foot the bill. Those bills can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Murphy, who was drafted by the Seahawks with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 draft, was up to pay his rookie dues when he received the shock of a lifetime.

According to videos shared on Murphy’s Instagram on Friday, the Seahawks players racked up a bill of more than $155,000.

And Murphy’s reaction said it all.

Thankfully, the receipt was just a prank – although the real bill was still shockingly high for just one night of team bonding.

The total, with gratuity added, was over $38,000. But it shouldn’t be too much of a problem for Murphy to cover.

The former Texas standout signed a four-year contract worth over $16 million with an annual salary of just over $4 million.

The Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs last week following the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Arizona Cardinals. They will close out the season with a game against the Rams on Sunday.