Seahawks’ Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will miss the next few days of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

The team released a statement that Carroll tested positive on Sunday and experiencing “mild symptoms.”

“He is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms, while remaining at home,” the statement read. “Carroll remains in contact with the coaching staff and will participate in team meetings virtually until returns to the facility.”

The NFL suspended its COVID-19 protocols back in March, no longer requiring mandated testing for players or staff or masks, unless stated otherwise by state and local law. They are still expected to monitor and report symptoms.

Any person who tests positive is still subject to a five-day isolation period, the NFL informed clubs back in June, citing the CDC’s guidelines.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters he was experiencing minor symptoms and will miss the next few days of training, according to reports.