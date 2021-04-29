Seahawks' Pete Carroll bold take on lack of NFL Draft stock: 'Our No. 1 pick is Jamal Adams'

The Seattle Seahawks only have three picks heading into the NFL Draft, while the rest of the teams in the league have 8 to 10, but head coach Pete Carroll says his team already has their No. 1 pick.

While speaking to reporters this week, Carroll threw his weight behind safety Jamal Adams, who was acquired in the offseason in a major trade with the New York Jets that saw the Seahawks part with first- and third-round picks in this year’s draft.

“I would say, about the draft, our No. 1 pick is Jamal Adams, and that’s a heck of a pick,” he said according to the team’s website. “He had a really good year leading into getting drafted by us No. 1, and it would have cost us another No. 1 to get that done, that incredible of a football player we saw last year, and we’re really excited about the future too.”

The Jets traded Adams after both sides failed to reach an agreement during contract negotiations. He will be entering his fifth-year option in Seattle but there’s been no word on a possible contract extension, which is worrisome considering what the Seahawks gave up for him.

General manager John Schneider addressed those concerns during the press conference with Carroll saying they “absolutely” view Adams as a long-term part of their defense.

“We’re going to be celebrating Jamal tomorrow evening,” he said referring to draft night. “We want him to be a longtime for sure. He’s a great player. We’re glad we made the trade to get him, and he’s going to be a very important part of our future.”

Adams totaled 9.5 sacks in 12 games for the Seahawks, setting an NFL record for most sacks in a season by a defensive back.

Schneider said there’s no indication yet if Adams will play on his fifth-year option.

“No, we’re not into that yet, no.”