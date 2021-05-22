Seahawks' Pete Carrol says Russell Wilson drama 'old news'

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll won’t group Russell Wilson with the other quarterbacks in the league who have recently been criticized for being “divas.”

During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Friday, Carroll called it “old news” when discussing the situation surrounding Wilson, who several months back publicly voiced his frustrations with the team, initiating trade rumors.

“It seems like really old news to talk about this because it’s been such a long time,” Carroll said. “The little bit he said carried so much air time that it became bigger than life.”

Rumors of Wilson’s discontent were legitimized in February when he vocalized his frustrations with his team during a press conference with reporters. Shortly after, Wilson’s agent said that while he hadn’t demanded a trade, he would be willing to play for the Chicago Bears , Dallas Cowboys , Las Vegas Raiders , and New Orleans Saints .

“Throughout the whole process, Russell, we’ve always been connected, we’ve always been talking, we’ve never not been in communication, and we weren’t at all in this time either,” Carroll continued. “A couple things that came out got magnified and the questions came out, and there was a couple things, he was frustrated when he was talking, just like any of us can sometimes emphasize something that’s on the top of our mind, and it can be played differently than it really played itself out.”

Wilson has recently been lumped together with Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson as quarterbacks who have reportedly been at odds with their respective organizations.

Former Green Bay Packers general manager and Hall of Famer Ron Wolf called out the same players this week for being “divas.”

“There’s been a huge change and it started with Russell Wilson then went to [Deshaun] Watson and now we got Rodgers,” Wolf said on “ The Big Show Radio Network .”

“It appears that today’s quarterbacks want to be more than quarterbacks. They’re hired to play the position quarterback. That’s what they’re being paid for, and that’s what they’re being paid to do. These guys, they want to pick the coach, pick the players. It’s an interesting dilemma.”

Carroll said he did not partake in discussions with the media at the time and once Wilson saw it take off, he kept quiet as well.

“What it amounted to was, I think, a refocusing, making sure that we were on the same page, making sure that we were clear so that we could withstand any of the scrutiny that would come towards us, and we did that.”