Seahawks not happy with Russell Wilson's public grievances: report

The Seattle Seahawks are not happy with Russell Wilson after the veteran quarterback aired his grievances with the team in public earlier this week, showing a growing divide between both sides.

The franchise is unhappy with several comments Wilson made a day earlier regarding his frustrations with the team and calls from other teams regarding a trade, Dan Patrick, host of “The Dan Patrick Show,” said Wednesday, citing a source.

“A source told me that the Seahawks management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media,” Patrick said. “You wonder if they’re going to be able to coexist… the current situation is unsustainable. That’s what I was told.”

Wilson spoke out during a videoconference on Tuesday when he complained about the lack of protection on the field.

“I love playing for the (Seahawks), I’ve loved it for years and lay it on the line every game and I’m dedicated to that,” Wilson told reporters. “The reality is that I think it’s frustrating being there and watching the game and sitting there. Part of it, like any player, you never want to get hit, that’s the reality of playing this position, ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. At the same time, it’s part of the job.”

He continued: “I’ve definitely been hit – I’ve been sacked almost 400 times. We got to get better.”

Wilson was asked if his frustration was with the franchise, to which he replied: “I’m frustrated with getting hit too much.”

He said on “The Dan Patrick Show” earlier this week that he hopes to have a more “involved” role going forward, confirming that Seattle has “definitely” gotten calls from other teams seeing if he’s available for trade.

“I want to be involved. At the end of the day, it’s your legacy, your team’s legacy…. It helps to be involved more. That dialogue should happen more often.”

Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, had a career-best 68.8 completion percentage, to go along with 4,212 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the Seahawks, which finished with a 12-4 record and a first-place finish in the NFC West.

The Seahawks, however, suffered a 30-20 loss to the Rams in the first round of the NFC playoffs, which put an end to their season.

Wilson has been sacked at least 40 times in each of his last eight seasons.

