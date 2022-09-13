Seahawks’ Jamal Adams suffers ‘serious injury’ in Seattle’s Week 1 victory

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks may have won their opening game in dramatic fashion against the Denver Broncos Monday night, but they suffered a serious blow to their defense.

Safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field Monday night in the second quarter and did not return to the game.

Adams suffered the injury after blitzing Russell Wilson, limping back to the sideline after delivering a hit.

“His quadricep tendon I think got damaged some tonight,” Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said after the game. “He got hurt. So it’s a serious injury.”

Adams is in his third season with the Seahawks after Seattle acquired him from the New York Jets in 2020 for two first-round draft picks. He missed the last five games of the 2021 season with a torn labrum.

Adams signed a four-year, $70 million extension with Seattle last offseason.

Despite Adams’ injury, Seattle’s defense managed to keep Wilson and the Broncos’ offense out of the endzone for most of the night, allowing just one touchdown in the 17-16 win.

Seattle’s defense forced two turnovers, both on forced fumbles on its own one-yard line.

“Nobody gave us a chance to win this football game,” Carroll said, according to NBC Sports. “It just shows you, this was such a team win, such a smart, well-played game by all the fellas out there. . . . This was a great night of football.”

Carroll told reporters that the Seattle crowd played a role in the win, praising the raucous fans after the win.

“The fans were ridiculous, the 12s were so good tonight. God dang they were great. I’m so pleased we could give them a game like this, and they could have that much fun,” Carroll said. “We’re so lucky that we can play here, that our fans love it so much, and we can play here.”