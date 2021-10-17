Seahawks’ Jamal Adams declares himself ‘best in the nation,’ NFL fans shake their heads

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams had quite the introduction Sunday night.

When Adams presented himself during Sunday Night Football’s telecast, he referred to himself as “the best in the nation.” The Seahawks were in Pittsburgh in a showdown against the Steelers.

Adams has often received criticism for his poor pass coverage by NFL fans. And his intro immediately prompted a reaction from Twitter, especially since he was ranked 62nd out of 85 qualified players at his position.

“The PFF rank of 62 at the bottom was a particularly funny add on,” one user wrote.

“Jamal Adams, have you seen your metrics this season? You sure as hell aren’t the best in the nation,” another person wrote.

Here were some of the other reactions on Twitter.

Entering Thursday night’s matchup, Adams was third on the Seahawks with 37 total tackles and he has one pass defended.

Last season, Adams had 83 total tackles with 9.5 sacks – an NFL record for a defensive back – and one forced fumble. Through five games, Adams still hasn’t recorded a sack this year.