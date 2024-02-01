Seahawks hiring Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as next head coach: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Seattle Seahawks were one of two remaining NFL teams with a head coaching vacancy. But it now appears the franchise has found its next leader.

The Seahawks will hire Mike Macdonald as the team’s next head coach, according to multiple reports.

Macdonald spent the past two seasons as the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator.

The 36-year-old Macdonald will be the youngest head coach in the league. Former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, 72, was the oldest coach in the league.

Carroll transitioned to an advisory role earlier this month after 14 seasons as the team’s head coach. Carroll led the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances during his tenure, winning one.

Macdonald’s first stint with the Ravens began a decade ago. He served in various coaching roles, eventually working his way up to the team’s linebackers coach in 2018. He left Baltimore to take the defensive coordinator job at Michigan in 2021.

Macdonald re-joined the NFL ranks in 2022 as the Ravens defensive coordinator.

Macdonald was credited with building one of the NFL’s top-rated defenses this season. The Ravens’ defense allowed the fewest points per game in 2023 and also recorded more sacks than any other team in the league.

The Ravens’ defense produced an impressive 31 takeaways.

The details of Macdonald’s deal with the Seahawks were not immediately made available.

