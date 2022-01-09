Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson will reportedly remain in Seattle.

According to the NFL Network, the Seahawks don’t plan on trading Wilson this offseason, and they plan on him being their starting quarterback next season.

Wilson, who is still under contract with the Seahawks for two more seasons, has been involved in trade rumors the past year. Wilson has spent his entire career in Seattle, and he recently said he wants to remain a Seahawk.

Entering Sunday’s season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, Wilson had a career-low 2,875 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

While it appears Wilson will return to the Seahawks, head coach Pete Carroll’s future with the organization is still uncertain, the NFL Network reported. Carroll is signed with the team through the 2025 season and will reportedly meet with chairwoman Jody Allen later this week.

In 11 years with the Seahawks, Carroll has a 118-73-1 record. The Seahawks won their first and only Super Bowl in 2013 under Carroll.