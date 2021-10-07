Seahawks’ Geno Smith throws first TD pass since 2017 as Russell Wilson exits with injury

Geno Smith reintroduced himself to the NFL world on Thursday night.

Smith was forced to come into the game for the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams after Russell Wilson was sidelined with a dislocated middle finger. Wilson tried to play through it but didn’t look comfortable after sustaining the injury in the third quarter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Enter the former second-round draft pick.

Smith led the Seahawks on a 10-play, 98-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf to cut Seattle’s deficit to two points in the fourth quarter.

SEAHAWKS’ RUSSELL WILSON MESSES UP HIS MIDDLE FINGER, LEAVES NFL FANS QUEASY

It was Smith’s first touchdown pass since he started for the New York Giants in 2017 in place of Eli Manning against the then-Oakland Raiders. In that game, he was 21-for-34 with 212 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Unfortunately, the Giants would lose that game and it would be the last start Smith would make.

The New York Jets selected Smith out of West Virginia in 2013. He started 30 games for the Jets but never was able to make enough of an impact to keep the job. He would bounce to the Giants in 2017, the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018 and found himself with the Seahawks in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson left the game with the Seahawks trailing. He had a touchdown pass to Metcalf earlier in the game as well.