Seahawks’ Drew Lock roasted by US Open Tennis’ Twitter account, DK Metcalf comes to defense

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf came to the defense of quarterback Drew Lock on Saturday following a tweet from the U.S. Open Tennis’ Twitter account.

The back-and-forth came when a random Seahawks fan tweeted in response to a post about Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ match at Wimbledon. The fan wrote, “not a sport.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The tweet prompted a savage response from the U.S. Open Tennis account.

“not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB,” the account wrote in a clear dis to the new quarterback Seattle acquired in its trade with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson.

Metcalf wasn’t having it.

BUCCANEERS’ TOM BRADY ENJOYS TRAINING SESSION WITH SON WHILE VACATIONING IN ITALY WITH FAMILY

“Aight Chill we get the point @usopen,” he wrote.

The U.S. Open account said it didn’t expect the tweet to blow up as much as it did. The organization pointed to where fans can buy tickets to the final Grand Slam event of the season, which will take place Aug. 29 to Sept. 11.

Lock will be vying for the starting quarterback job with Geno Smith. He was a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2019. He played in 24 games for Denver and started 21 of them. He had 4,740 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in that span. He led the league with 15 interceptions in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seattle has also been rumored to be interested in acquiring Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns. But it doesn’t appear a deal is close.