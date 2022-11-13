Seahawks’ DK Metcalf hit with penalty for apparently pointing at official vs Bucs

Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for apparently pointing at an official as he looked for a pass interference call in the third quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

Geno Smith was trying to find Metcalf to set up a red zone play down 14 points in the second half. But Metcalf was defended and failed to come up with the catch. As he looked for a flag on the Buccaneers’ defensive back, Metcalf went back to the huddle and pointed at one of the officials.

It’s unclear what was said, but it couldn’t have been good. The official threw the penalty flag, and it made things more difficult for Seahawks kicker Jason Myers to make a field goal.

Luckily, Myers nailed the 55-yarder to cut the deficit to 10 points with about 12:05 to play in the quarter. At that point, Metcalf was leading Seattle with four catches for 45 yards on six targets, but the Seahawks hadn’t found the end zone.

Metcalf and coach Pete Carroll appeared to have a conversation on the sideline to get on the same page after the penalty.

The Seahawks came into the game riding a four-game winning streak and leading the NFC West. The Buccaneers have somehow managed to stay on top of the NFC South even as they’ve struggled.

The two teams played the first regular-season game in Germany on Sunday morning.