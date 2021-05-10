Seahawks' DK Metcalf finds support after taking best shot at 100-meter race against Olympic hopefuls

Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf found some supporters Sunday after finishing in last place in his heat of a 100-meter race at the USA Track and Field Golden Games.

Metcalf finished in ninth place but clocked in at 10.37 seconds. He did not earn a place in the final heat but definitely had some defenders on social media after he tried his best to make the Olympic team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“These are world-class athletes,” the wide receiver said on the NBC Peacock broadcast. “It’s very different from football speed, from what I just realized.”

Metcalf will be entering his third season with the Seahawks. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds.

Cravon Gillespie, who won the race at 10.11 seconds, is listed at 6-foot and 160 pounds.

Metcalf, 23, really came onto the NFL scene in his second season in 2020. He started all 16 games for Seattle and had 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.

EX-NFL PLAYER RESCUES IDAHO MAN FROM FIERY WRECK: ‘THE LORD WANTED HIM ALIVE’

He made waves on social media during a game against the Arizona Cardinals when he was seen chasing down safety Budda Baker who had made an interception on Russell Wilson.

Metcalf, seemingly shot out of a cannon, chased Baker down and eventually tackled him 90 yards down the field. Metcalf reached an incredible 22.64 mph on the full-on sprint and traveled 114.8 yards, making it the second-fastest speed reached on a tackle this season, according to Next Gen Stats.

The incredible play paid off because the Cardinals were kept out of the endzone, and the team ended up turning the ball over on downs four plays later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Metcalf ran a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine before the Seahawks drafted him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.