Seahawks’ DK Metcalf explains why he used cart to get to bathroom during game

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf appeared to confirm that he needed a ride on a medical cart to go to the bathroom during the team’s win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The FOX broadcast showed Metcalf leaving the field with 9:32 remaining in the game and the Seahawks leading 41-31. Sideline reporter Jennifer Hale said on the broadcast that Metcalf needed a bathroom break.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Seahawks star chimed in after the game was over.

“That clinch walk wouldn’t have made it,” Metcalf tweeted.

The Seahawks could breathe a sigh of relief after that. The team picked up the second win of the season, 48-45, over Detroit.

GIANTS AVOID EMBARRASSMENT AFTER CHAOS ENSUES ON LAST-DITCH EFFORT FROM BEARS

Metcalf finished with seven catches for 149 yards. He had 16 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown through the first three games of the season. Will Dissly and Noah Fant had the touchdown catches from Geno Smith in the game.

Smith finished 23-of-30 with 320 passing yards and the two scores. He had a rushing touchdown as well. Rashaad Penny led the way with 151 yards on 17 carries and two scores.

Detroit dropped to 1-3 on the year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jared Goff was 26-for-39 with 378 passing yards and four touchdown passes for Detroit. Jamaal Williams had 108 rushing yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns. T.J. Hockenson led the way for Detroit in receiving yards (179); he had eight catches and two touchdowns. Josh Reynolds and Justin Jackson had the other scores.