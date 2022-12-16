Seahawks’ DK Metcalf commends Patriots receiver on getting teammate off field: ‘We’re all brothers out there’

The NFL took a more intensive look at concussion protocol this season after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa upset a lot of fans with injuries in back-to-back weeks earlier in the season.

Tagovailoa’s concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals led to the league and the NFL Players Association to revise the rules around the protocol and when players should be taken out of the game. The revisions were put to the test on Monday night in a game between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

The play in question occurred in the first quarter. Mac Jones took the snap and was looking for DeVante Parker down the field. Parker caught the ball but landed on the ground face first. It appeared Parker was struggling to get up off the ground and was in a daze.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nelson Agholor took a knee on the ground and yelled toward his sideline to try stopping the play and getting some help for Parker, who was clearly struggling. Parker managed to lineup for the next play any way, but Agholor was clearly incensed, and the play was eventually stopped. Parker left the game with a head injury.

Agholor received praise from Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf in a recent interview with Fox News Digital for stepping in and trying to help stop the play.

“I know a lot of players would’ve done what Nelson Agholor had done and signal for somebody to come help their brother because we’re all brothers out there,” Metcalf explained. “We know what we signed up for. We put on those shoulder pads, a helmet and know that this is a dangerous game and at any moment could be your last play or any moment anything could happen.

PATRIOTS’ NELSON AGHOLOR PLEADS FOR PLAY TO STOP AS DEVANTE PARKER LOOKED DAZED AFTER CATCH

“So, we know what we signed up. But like I said, Nelson Agholor was just one of everyone else around the league that would have done the same thing if they saw their teammate or their brother out there showing signs like that.”

The Seahawks have defied expectations this year and have the playoffs in their sights. Metcalf explained to Fox News Digital what it’s going to take to make the postseason.

“The only thing we have to do is start playing together as a team and cheer for one another and just be excited and happy for one another,” Metcalf said. “When one person succeeds, then the team succeeds. We just got to learn just to play as a team, play together because we have all the pieces to make a run.”

Metcalf spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of Gatorade. Metcalf partnered with the company for their latest campaign introducing Fast Twitch – a caffeinated energy drink. Metcalf said following in the footsteps of some of the most iconic athletes who have partnered with the brand before him meant a lot to him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You grow up seeing players like Michael Jordan and Usain Bolt all a part of the Gatorade family, and I’ll even throw Serena Williams in there as well, but to just be a part of a lineage of athletes, GOATs, like that means a lot to me. I’m just trying to get where they are today,” he said.