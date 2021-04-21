Seahawks' Aldon Smith turns himself in after police issue warrant for his arrest over alleged battery: report

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith has turned himself into police just days after officials in Louisiana issued a warrant for his arrest over his alleged involvement in a coffee house attack.

Smith, who recently signed with the Seahawks after playing the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys, surrendered to authorities Tuesday evening where he was booked on a battery charge and release just two hours later, TMZ Sports reported, citing jail records and one official.

LEBRON JAMES CALLS OUT RAIDERS’ ‘I CAN BREATHE’ TWEET AFTER DEREK CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY IN GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH

A bulletin posted by the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office on Monday stated that Smith was wanted for an alleged incident that took place at the French Press Coffee House in Chalmette, Louisiana, on Friday night.

“Mr. Smith caused severe injuries to a male victim causing injuries that warranted a state court judge to sign an arrest warrant,” the press release read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Seahawks released a statement regarding the allegations against Smith on Monday saying that the 31-year-old pass rusher “notified us and we are gathering more information.”

Smith has a lengthy history of off-the-field troubles. He was previously suspended from the NFL back in 2015 because of a hit-and-run case and wasn’t reinstated until 2020 when he signed with the Cowboys.

Smith played in all 16 games. He piled up 48 total tackles, to go along with 14 quarterback hits, five sacks, two passes defended, and two fumble recoveries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If found guilty of his latest charge, Smith could face up to eight years in prison and/ or be fined up to $2,000.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.