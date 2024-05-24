Scottie Scheffler’s lawyer maintains client’s innocence after video release: ‘Didn’t do anything wrong’

After new footage of Scottie Scheffler’s arrest was made available Thursday, the No. 1 golfer in the world’s lawyer is doubling down on his client’s innocence.

Steve Romines told reporters Thursday Scheffler will not be seeking a settlement for this case after being charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

“Scottie Scheffler didn’t do anything wrong,” Romines said. “We’re not interested in settling the case. We will either try it, or it will be dismissed. It’s very simple. All the evidence that continues to come out just continues to support what Scottie said all along. This was a chaotic situation and miscommunication, and he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel announced Thursday morning in a joint press conference with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg that Det. Bryan Gillis, who arrested Scheffler, received “corrective action” following an internal investigation into the incident.

Gwinn-Villaroel said Det. Gillis failed to turn on his body camera, which he is required to do.

“His failure to do so is a violation of the LMPD policy on uniforms and equipment, subject category body worn camera,” Gwinn-Villaroel said.

“We understand the seriousness of the failure to capture this interaction, which is why our officer has received corrective action for this policy violation. This corrective action has been notated on a performance observation form, which is in line with our disciplinary protocol and practices. We respect the judicial process, and we will allow the course to proceed accordingly. We will not be able to make any further statements as relates to this matter.”

Mayor Greenberg also made a statement, speaking on the importance of body-worn cameras, while saying that all parties involved, including the PGA Tour star, would like to “move forward.”

“Activating body-worn cameras, it is critically important for our police department to have evidence to maintain the community’s trust, to be transparent,” he said. “LMPD needs to be focused on reducing the amount of violent crime in our city, reducing the amount of gun violence, protecting and keeping people safe.

“That is what they do every day. That’s what they’ve done since last Friday when they were working with the detail out at Valhalla and on Shelbyville Road. And that’s what they will continue to do.”

Word of Scheffler’s arrest quickly circulated early May 17 when ESPN’s Jeff Darlington posted video of Scheffler handcuffed and being walked to a police vehicle. Scheffler was later booked, orange jumpsuit and all, and that mugshot made it rounds throughout social media.

Scheffler, who released a statement saying it was a “big misunderstanding,” was able to play his second round in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

According to an arrest report, Scheffler was driving a credentialed PGA courtesy car when an officer said Scheffler “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging” the officer to the ground.

However, in the video footage released, it appears a police officer ran up to Scheffler’s vehicle as he tried to enter the golf course. The police officer can be seen banging on Scheffler’s window, and he was later arrested.

Scheffler commended the LMPD, saying, “They were really kind. I’m grateful that we have such strong police, and they’re our protectors out there. And, like I said, we just got into a chaotic situation this morning. That’s really all it was.”

Scheffler’s arraignment date was delayed to June 3 due to a scheduling conflict for Romines. There are reports, though, that all charges against Scheffler may be dropped.

Scheffler is golfing at the Charles Schwab challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, this week.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

