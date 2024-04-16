Scottie Scheffler spotted at Dallas dive bar after winning 2024 Masters

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Scottie Scheffler wanted to get home quickly on Sunday so he could celebrate his second Masters win with his wife, but he also made a stop in Dallas.

Scheffler, 27, won his second career Masters by four strokes on Sunday, and while he was very excited to have battled for four days to once again be awarded a Green Jacket, he was thinking about his pregnant wife, Meredith, back home.

Scheffler even noted during his post-round press conference that he’s just thinking about home instead of processing another win at Augusta National Golf Club.

“In my head, all I can think about right now is getting home,” he told reporters. “I’m not thinking about the tournament, I’m not thinking about the Green Jacket. I’m trying to answer your questions, I’m trying to get home. I wish I could soak this in a little more, maybe I will tonight when I get home.”

Meredith Scheffler’s due date was very soon, which didn’t allow her to make the trip. While the rest of Scheffler’s siblings and friends were available in Augusta, he did mention that he would withdraw from the tournament if she went into labor with their first child.

However, things seemed right as rain when Scheffler got back to Dallas, where he resides, as the Inwood Tavern posted a picture on social media of Scheffler in their establishment in the same outfit he left Augusta in.

“Welcome home Champ!!! Congratulations to you and your growing family,” the Inwood Tavern posted on social media.

Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, has had a lot to celebrate recently. Not only is his family about to expand, and he has another Green Jacket, but he’s won three of the last four tournaments he’s participated in. He won The Players Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and though he wasn’t able to make it three in a row at the Texas Children’s Houston Open before heading to Augusta, he finished tied-second.

In a field that struggled, with the likes of Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth and other notables missing the cut at the Masters, Scheffler was simply consistent throughout this year’s running of the first golf major of 2024.

Scheffler, who won the Masters in 2022 to capture his first green jacket, came out the gates on his opening round Thursday with a 66 to immediately set his name up at the top of the leaderboard at 6-under. Friday and Saturday saw more adversity, but he still finished with 72 and 71 respectively to head into Sunday at 7-under to be in the final pairing.

Scheffler shot a final round 68, which included three bogeys on his card. He had seven birdies to counteract those, including three straight from Holes 8-10, which were sandwiched with bogeys on No. 7 and No. 11.

Ludvig Åberg appeared to have a shot once Scheffler bogeyed No. 11, but as he’s done since this torrid run began, Scheffler just got back on track and dominated the competition. By the time he was teeing off on Hole 18, Scheffler had a four-shot lead over Åberg, making it a victory lap heading to the tap-in par putt.

In just nine events this season, Scheffler has already made $15,093,235 in official money on the PGA Tour with many events to come.

