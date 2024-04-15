Scottie Scheffler reveals faithful piece of advice he received before Masters final round

Scottie Scheffler had a dominant final round at the Masters, shooting a 68 to finish with a 277 for the tournament, 11-under par, and winning the second green jacket of his career.

Scheffler revealed a piece of advice he received from his friends after being asked about his identity and not making it about his play on the golf course.

“That’s a really good question. I was sitting around with my buddies this morning, I was a bit overwhelmed, I told them, I wish I didn’t want to win as badly as did I or as badly as I do,” Scheffler said. “I think it would make the mornings easier.

“But I love winning. I hate losing. I really do. And when you’re here in the biggest moments, when I’m sitting there with the lead on Sunday, I really, really want to win badly. And my buddies told me this morning, my victory was secure on the cross. And that’s a pretty special feeling to know that I’m secure for forever, and it doesn’t matter if I win this tournament or lose this tournament. My identity is secure for forever.”

He was then asked about how he used his faith on the course.

“I believe that today’s plans were already laid out many years ago, and I could do nothing to mess up those plans. I have been given a gift of this talent, and I use it for God’s glory. That’s pretty much it,” Scheffler said.

“So, when I’m out there, I try to compete to the best of my abilities. Like I said, I really want to win. I feel like that’s how I was designed. I’ve been that way since I was a young kid. That’s always been a part of me, and I don’t think that should be going away anytime soon. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that either.

“At the end of the day, like I said, my identity is secure already, and I get to come out here and compete, have fun, enjoy it; and then at the end of the day, win or lose, my identity is secure.”

Scheffler entered the tournament as the No. 1 golfer in the world and will leave Augusta the same.

Now, he awaits the birth of his and his wife’s first child.

