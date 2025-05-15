Scottie Scheffler raises eyebrows with orange outfit reminiscent of arrest mugshot

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scottie Scheffler is either the ultimate troll, or this was a pure coincidence.

In any case, the two-time Masters champion’s outfit at Quail Hollow Golf Club Wednesday got some reaction on social media.

Scheffler is the favorite to take home this year’s PGA Championship at the famed Charlotte course, and Saturday will mark one year since he was arrested on his way to the tournament when it was at Valhalla.

Scheffler’s mugshot, in which he wore an orange jumpsuit, quickly went viral. He was released and made it to his tee time, shooting a 66. Xander Schauffele eventually took home the Wanamaker Trophy.

In his final practice round before this year’s tournament, Scheffler wore a color similar to the jumpsuit he wore this time last year.

“I was freaking out because I somehow went from driving to the golf course to a jail cell, and I still don’t really know how that happened exactly. I don’t think it really ever felt real,” Scheffler told producers of the third season of “Full Swing.”

Scheffler attended the University of Texas. So, maybe he was just repping the Longhorns. Or, again, pure coincidence.

The incident occurred after a fatal accident outside the Louisville course. Scheffler was trying to get to the clubhouse before officers stopped him.

Scheffler faced four charges, including assaulting a police officer. Less than two weeks later, all the charges against Scheffler were dropped, and he called it a “big misunderstanding.”

“I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell. That was a first for me,” Scheffler joked after his round the day of his arrest.

The PGA Championship tees off Thursday, and Scheffler will play with Schauffele and Rory McIlroy. They are the top three players in the world and have won four of the last five majors.

