Scottie Scheffler makes miraculous par save on 18th hole at Pebble Beach after errant tee shot

Scottie Scheffler found himself in a precarious position after his opening tee shot on the 18th hole in the second round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. But the star golfer managed an epic par save.

Scheffler pulled his tee shot into the beach but didn’t see it land. He either could have taken a penalty drop 40 yards forward from the end of the tee box, or walk 300 yards or take a chance he could find his ball.

“I just (hit) a low pull, I hadn’t been driving it very well all day and this was a hard tee ball today, being mostly off the left. And I thought the way it looked like from the tee box, I was like, ‘Well I guess we should go up there and look,’ because I didn’t see it splash, I didn’t see any rocks, I knew there was sand there. So, I was like ‘Might as well go look,’” Scheffler said.

Scheffler was lucky enough to find his ball, and then came the next task: hit off the beach back onto the course and get it over the cliff.

Scheffler was just hoping to find grass.

“I think the unpredictability was the most difficult part. I was really just trying to get it out over the rocks and anywhere up there on grass I would have been pretty happy about, obviously. Saved me a couple of shots there being able to find my ball in the sand,” Scheffler said.

He was able to find some grass in the fairway that left him about 180 yards out, but even though he was out of the sand, this shot wasn’t any easier.

“I mean, that was a really hard shot. I was in between clubs and I had to chip a 6-iron in there from 180 (yards out), with the wind you can obviously see it blowing off the left there, so it was a pretty tough shot, just glad to get that on the green,” Scheffler said.

He then two-putted from 40 feet to complete the par save.

“After the tee ball, I definitely would have taken a par, so there’s no complaints from me there.”

The par completed a 2-under 70 round on the day.

After the second round, Scheffler was seven-under par, tied for 20th. Sepp Straka led after two rounds at -14.

This is Scheffler’s first tournament back since suffering a freak hand injury during Christmas dinner.

Scheffler said he isn’t feeling all the way himself yet after his first two rounds.

“(My game) feels good, I’ve limited the mistakes and I feel like I haven’t been swinging it as well as I could be, so I think there maybe just a little bit of rust there, a little bit of timing my swing, but it’s good to be getting back into competitive golf, and nice to be out here at Pebble,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler’s injury required minor surgery, but he is now back in action after one of the most dominant seasons in PGA Tour history.

Scheffler won seven PGA Tour titles, while winning The Masters for a second time in his career. He also represented the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and won a gold medal after a late surge.

Scheffler also became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2009 to hold the No. 1 ranking for an entire calendar year.

The star golfer is 2-under through four holes to begin this third round, leaving him 9-under par as of the time of writing.

The third round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues on Saturday.

