Scottie Scheffler has surgery after injuring hand with broken glass, will miss first signature event of 2025

After one of the most historic seasons in golf in 2024, 2025 will not get off to an ideal start for Scottie Scheffler.

The reigning PGA Player of the Year and No. 1 golfer in the world will miss next week’s Sentry tournament after he underwent hand surgery.

In a statement released Friday, Scheffler’s manager, Blake Smith, said Scheffler “sustained a puncture wound … from broken glass” in his right hand on Christmas Day preparing dinner.

“Small glass fragments remained in the palm, which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks,” Smith said, adding Scheffler has officially withdrawn from The Sentry.

Scheffler’s next scheduled tournament is the American Express, which begins Jan. 16. This year, the Sentry is labeled a signature event, the first of eight.

Scheffler’s injury comes months after he completed one of the greatest seasons the PGA has ever seen. He kicked off his season with four top 10 finishes in his first five tournaments. Then, he kicked into another gear. He had four wins and tied for second in his next five events. He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, the RBC Heritage and the Masters.

His season took a wild turn in May, though, when he was arrested while headed to the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla . He spent time in a jail cell before casually shooting a 66 later in the day. He finished tied for eighth in the tournament.

Scheffler then won the Memorial and Travelers in June and then won Olympic gold in Paris. Including the Olympics, Scheffler posted eight wins, two second-place finishes, 17 top 10 finishes and zero missed cuts in 20 events. His seven victories in PGA events are the most since 2007.

With a $25 million payday from winning the FedEx Cup, Scheffler’s prize money for the 2024 season was over $54 million, by far the most ever won in one season.

