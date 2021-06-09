Scottie Pippen throwing the book at Michael Jordan in new tell-all

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen isn’t holding back.

After not being “too pleased” with how he was portrayed in “The Last Dance” documentary, which was about the ’90s Bulls and NBA icon Michael Jordan, Pippen announced that he was releasing a tell-all book called “UNGUARDED” to share his side of the story.

Pippen made the announcement on his Instagram.

“Ready to hear my side of the story? UNGUARDED. I’m giving you a behind-the-scenes look at growing up in Arkansas, college days at UCA, getting drafted, takes on my teammates and coaches, the locker room, and the rings. Stories I’ve kept to myself for years,” Pippen wrote.

Back in December, Pippen admitted to The Guardian that he reached out to Jordan directly to voice his displeasure about the documentary.

“I don’t think it was that accurate in terms of really defining what was accomplished in one of the greatest eras of basketball,” Pippen told the website. “But also by two of the greatest players – and one could even put that aside and say the greatest team of all time.”

In the summary on the Simon & Schuster website , some interesting topics were teased.

According to the site, Pippen says there’s “no ‘Michael Jordan’ as we know him” and he added that the “1990s Chicago Bulls teams would not exist as we know them” without Pippen himself.

The book will detail how Pippen “cringed at being labeled Jordan’s sidekick” and talked about how “he could have (and should have) received more respect from the Bulls’ management and the media.”

Finally, Pippen talks about dealing with Jordan on a daily basis, and what it was like “serving as the real leader within the Bulls locker room.”

Pippen’s “UNGUARDED” memoir will be released on November 16 and is available for pre-order now.