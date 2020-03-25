Scott Boras pitches idea for 162-game MLB season despite coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Longtime MLB agent Scott Boras offered his insight about what Major League Baseball could do to keep a 162-game season, despite the coronavirus pandemic delaying Opening Day.

NFL COACHES, OFFICIALS PESSIMISTIC ABOUT 2020 SEASON STARTING ON TIME OVER CORONAVIRUS: REPORT

“We have it all mapped out,” Boras said according to the Los Angeles Times. “It’s workable. We’ve done climate studies, and in Southern California, the average temperature in December is 67 degrees, which is better than late March and early April in most cities. We have 11 stadiums we could play postseason games in. I’m gonna get my neutral-site World Series after all.”

In his suggested scenario, the MLB season would either start on June 1 or July 1. Boras’ June 1 proposal would involve playing all 162 games, but if the season started July 1, he would trim it down to a 144-game season.

METS’ NOAH SYNDERGAARD TO HAVE TOMMY JOHN SURGERY, WILL BE OUT UNTIL 2021

In both of his scenarios, the MLB postseason would take place in December, with the final game scheduled for Dec. 26. If Major League Baseball happened to go through with this idea, fans could get baseball on Christmas Day if the World Series was to go six games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The baseball season was set to begin on March 26, but it has been postponed due to the coronavirus. Other major sports leagues and events across the global also have been postponed due to the threat of the virus.