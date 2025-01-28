Scary health incidents overshadow Duke’s 10-point win over NC State

The Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball avoided an upset against North Carolina State on Monday night, 74-64, in one of the most chaotic games of the season.

The game featured a 23-point second-half performance from sensational freshman Cooper Flagg, along with two in-game stoppages over apparent health issues.

First, Duke center Khaman Maluach vomited on the baseball during a play in the second half. The video showed the 7-foot-2 big man standing in the key hunched over, letting it loose. He walked off the court slowly and later left the bench area.

“He wasn’t sick, it’s just he was cramping, chugged a lot of Gatorade quickly,” Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer said. “And that’s what happened when he threw up. But I just think it speaks to (his) character. He was doing whatever he could to get back in the game. Obviously, he drank too much there.”

Then, a member of the Cameron Crazies student section needed help as she seemingly fainted during the game. Emergency personnel helped carry the woman out of the seating area and off of the court.

Duke spokesman Kyle Serba said the fan had gotten overheated and was treated at Cameron Indoor Stadium before walking out on her own.

Flagg finished the game with 28 points in the win. Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel added 19.

Duke has won 14 straight games, improving to 18-2 overall and 10-0 against ACC opponents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.