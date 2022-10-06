Sara Lee, WWE ‘Tough Enough’ winner and former NXT wrestler, dead at 30

Sara Lee, a former WWE “Tough Enough” winner who performed on the company’s NXT brand for nearly a year, has died, her mother announced on social media. Lee was 30.

Lee’s mother, Terri, made the shocking revelation on her Facebook account.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri wrote. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lee participated in the sixth season of WWE “Tough Enough” in 2015, which is a reality series run by the pro wrestling company to determine who would get a WWE contract. She won the event with Josh Bredl, who wrestled as Bronson Matthews.

The Hope Township, Michigan, native initially performed under the moniker “Hope” before changing back to her real name. She was assigned to NXT and trained at the WWE Performance Center before moving onto NXT. She performed on the brand until 2016 when she was released.

ANTONIO INOKI, GLOBAL PRO WRESTLING ICON, DEAD AT 79

She married wrestler Wesley Blake, whose real name is Cory Weston, in 2017.

Her cause of death wasn’t revealed.

The pro wrestling industry sent condolences to her family on social media.

A GoFundMe was started to help her family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee. As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it,” the GoFundMe reads. “The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones.”