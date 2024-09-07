Saquon Barkley slips on first carry in Eagles debut, turns it around for Philadelphia touchdown in Brazil

The Saquon Barkley era began with a fall for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he got back up to score a big touchdown.

When the Eagles offense took to the field for its first possession of the season against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil Friday night, the plan was to give Barkley the first carry of the game on a toss play.

But when Barkley caught the toss, he immediately slipped and fell for a 5-yard loss.

Barkley’s slip set the tone for the Eagles’ offense early. On the next play, Hurts threw an incomplete pass. On third down, he threw an interception, which set up a Packers field goal.

On Philadelphia’s next drive, Barkley got another chance at a carry but only gained three yards. Two plays later, the Eagles turned the ball over again on a fumbled snap, which set up another field goal.

However, Barkley redeemed himself on the team’s third drive of the game, when he caught an 18-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 7-6 lead and their first trip to the end zone of the 2024 season.

While the Eagles are playing in unfamiliar territory with the game being played at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the field surface is exactly what they’re used to.

The playing surface at Corinthians Arena uses GrassMaster, which is a product that combines perennial Ryegrass with artificial fibers. It’s essentially a fancy version of real grass mixed with elements of turf fibers, as opposed to using strictly turf.

The two stadiums in the NFL that use that same material for their playing surfaces are Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Eagles, and Lambeau Field, home of the Packers.

For Barkley, it isn’t a surface he is used to on his home field, but he had better get used to it.

Barkley signed with the Eagles in free agency after six seasons with the rival New York Giants. Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal to join the Eagles, which has a maximum average-per-year salary of $15.833 million, the second highest for a running back in NFL history. He and the Giants could not come to an agreement on a contract for a second straight offseason after the Giants slapped Barkley with the franchise tag for the 2023 offseason.

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State, rushed for 5,211 yards and 35 touchdowns in his six seasons with the Giants. He also had 288 receptions for 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns.

