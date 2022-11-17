Saquon Barkley gives Daniel Jones iconic Michael Vick-based nickname

Daniel Jones is, low-key, one of the better rushing quarterbacks in the NFL.

Among QBs with at least 10 games played last year, his 27.1 rushing yards per game last year were the sixth-most in the NFL. This year, he ranks fourth with 43.0.

So, Saquon Barkley, a phenomenal runner in his own right, has given his quarterback quite the nickname.

“Inside the NFL” released a mic’d up moment when Barkley gave him the nickname “Vanilla Vick.”

Of course, the nickname is a play on Jones’ skin color and Michael Vick, perhaps the best rushing quarterback of all time — if you played “Madden 2004,” you would never lose with the Falcons.

“If I break a long one, I better see Vanilla Vick down there,” Barkley says to Jones in a huddle.

Jones has three rushing touchdowns this season, helping the New York Giants to a surprising 7-2 record. They are en route to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

The Giants rush for 164.8 yards per game, the third-most in the NFL behind the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, both of whom benefit from rushing QBs in Justin Fields and Lamar Jackson, respectively.

The Giants will look to improve to 8-2 when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.