Saquon Barkley eclipses 2,000 rushing yards, joins elite company as Eagles clinch NFC East title

Saquon Barkley’s magical 2024 season with the Philadelphia Eagles continued Sunday as he became the ninth player to ever rush for 2,000 yards or more in the win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Barkley now has 2,005 yards rushing on the season after going for 167 on 31 carries in the 41-7 rout of the Cowboys, which clinched the NFC East title for Philadelphia.

Barkley reached the milestone in the fourth quarter after a 23-yard run into Dallas territory gave him his grand total of 167 on the day.

Now the question is: Will the Eagles, who clinched their playoff berth already, allow Barkley to go after Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record (2,105) against his former New York Giants in Week 18?

It’s quite normal for teams to rest their starters, but there’s all-time history on the line for Barkley and that decision by head coach Nick Sirianni will be heavily watched throughout the week.

Barkley already rushed for 176 yards earlier this season in his highly anticipated return to MetLife Stadium, the place he called home for the past six seasons before joining Philadelphia this offseason.

The choice to head south down I-95 has proven to be a smart one for Barkley, who is one of the frontrunners for Offensive Player of the Year given his grand rushing total that could make even more history.

Barkley has 13 rushing touchdowns on the year as well as two through the air to go along with his 276 receiving yards on 31 receptions.

The previous career high for Barkley in rushing yards was 1,312 in 2022, the year he helped lead a team back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 campaign. And he did so behind a sub-par Giants offensive line.

But he’s thrived behind this Eagles front all season long, and that was certainly needed with Jalen Hurts out in this game against the Cowboys due to a concussion suffered last week.

However, Barkley, for all his efforts on Sunday, didn’t find pay dirt. Instead, DeVonta Smith caught two passing touchdowns – one from starter Kenny Pickett and the other from Tanner McKee, who filled in for Pickett after an injury – and A.J. Brown added one himself.

Pickett was also tush-pushed into the end zone in the dominant performance by the Eagles.

At 13-3, the Eagles are ready for another Super Bowl run, but perhaps there’s more history to be had behind No. 26’s brilliant 2024 performance.

