Saquon Barkley ‘down’ about Eagles sitting him with chance to break NFL rushing record

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Saquon Barkley addressed his team’s decision to rest him in the last game of the season, causing him to miss out on a chance to break the NFL single-season rushing record.

The Philadelphia Eagles star told reporters on Wednesday that he is “down” about head coach Nick Sirianni’s decision to keep him out of the game against the New York Giants on Sunday. Barkley said that he talked with Siranni about the decision after last Sunday’s win against the Dallas Cowboys, and wasn’t as eager about it then, but became more invested in breaking the record after sleeping on it.

Now, he won’t get that opportunity and isn’t sure if he ever will again.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“He asked me if I wanted to play if I wanted to go for, I said, on Sunday, I probably didn’t care too much for it. When I slept on it it was like, it’s an opportunity to implant my name in football history. I may never get another opportunity like that again. So I’m down, but in the end of the day, I don’t care if we’re putting the team at risk,” Barkley said.

Barkley said he also told his family about the situation, and they wanted him to break the record even more than he does.

“I told my family, obviously. My family probably wanted it a little bit more than me,” Barkley said.

NFL TEAMS DOING ‘EXTENSIVE HOMEWORK’ ON JON GRUDEN SINCE CONTROVERSIAL EMAILS AS OFFSEASON APPROACHES: REPORT

Still, Barkley accepts the decision and is more invested in being available to help his team win in the playoffs.

“At the end of the day, the most important thing is winning football games and winning in the playoffs, and I have a bigger goal in mind,” Barkley said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barkley, with 2,005 rushing yards this year, is 100 shy of Eric Dickerson’s record for the most rushing yards in a single season. Dickerson broke the record with 2,105 yards for the Los Angeles Rams in 1984.

In 1984, Dickerson topped 100 yards rushing 12 times to break O.J. Simpson’s 1973 record with Buffalo of 2,003 yards rushing in a single season. Dickerson needed 379 carries to set the record, while Barkley had 345 carries this season.

Barkley signed a three-year deal with the Eagles for $26 million guaranteed and $37.75 million overall, making him the highest-paid running back in franchise history.