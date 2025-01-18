Saquon Barkley defends Eagle fans against ‘hate’ from Rams player amid controversy over fan abusing woman

As Philadelphia Eagle fans face national scrutiny following a viral video of one verbally assaulting a woman, star running back Saquon Barkley has come to their defense.

With the Eagles set to face the Los Angeles Rams in a divisional playoff game on Sunday, Rams player Jared Verse expressed his hatred for Eagles fans in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Verse’s comments came days after Eagles fan Ryan Caldwell was fired from his job when the video of him insulting a female Green Bay Packers fan at a playoff game last Sunday went viral.

“I hate Eagles fans,” Verse said. “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans.”

Barkley was asked by reporters about Verse’s comments ahead of the game, and suggested that the Rams rookie’s decision to say those things was “not smart.”

“Probably not the smartest thing to say if you’re coming to Philadelphia,” Barkley told reporters on Friday.

Barkley cited his previous experience coming to play in Philadelphia as an opponent when he was with the New York Giants from 2018-23.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’ve been on the other side, I’ve felt some type of way,” Barkley said. “I probably wouldn’t give them any extra fuel.”

Barkley expects Verse will receive an especially rude greeting when he takes the field on Sunday.

“I’m pretty sure Philly fans have seen that comment. It was already going to be loud and rocking, so it’s just only going to add to it,” Barkley said.

Verse is just one of the harsh vocal critics of Eagles fans in the aftermath of the viral footage of Caldwell. Verse said even though the game was in Los Angeles, he heard heckling Eagles fans, despite wearing headphones.

“I didn’t even do nothing to em. It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans,” Verse said.

The Eagles won that game 37-20, and Barkley ran wild, amassing 302 scrimmage yards, including 255 rushing yards with two touchdowns.

5 MOST INFAMOUS FAN MOMENTS IN SPORTS

Meanwhile, Caldwell was fired from his job as a project manager at BCT Partners after a video of his insults went viral. He has apologized but also defended himself by insisting his actions “were not without provocation” and that the viral video “does not show the full context” of what happened.

“While attending an NFL game last Sunday to support my beloved Philadelphia Eagles, an incident occurred that I deeply regret,” Caldwell said in a statement.

“What began as banter with two Packers fans sitting near me escalated to something more serious, and I said things that were unacceptable. In the heat of the moment, I chose unforgiving words to address one of the fans, Ms. Ally Keller.

“I want to sincerely apologize to Ms. Keller for those words, and to my wife, family, and friends, my former employer and colleagues, Packer fans, Eagle fans, the Philadelphia Eagles, the City of Philadelphia, and all who were offended. That said, there are two sides to every story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The video clip circulating online does not reflect the full context of what transpired, and my actions were not without provocation. I will live with this experience, and I am certainly paying a personal price. For those who don’t know me, this incident does not reflect my values or the respect I have for others and is not indicative of the person I am.”

The viral video was filmed by Keller’s fiancé, Alexander Basara, and spread rapidly across the internet in the days after the Eagles’ 22-10 win.

Caldwell’s apology and news of his firing prompted a wave of celebration and mockery by sports fans on social media.

Eagles fans have a long history of unruly behavior.

The franchise’s former home, Veterans Stadium, had an on-site judicial court and jail cells to deal with law-breaking fans.